Antioch man charged with murder of unborn baby in triple stabbing of pregnant partner, her children

9 other felony charges including attempted murder, bail set at $5.5 million

By Allen D. Payton

According to Antioch Police Public Information Officer Ashley Crandell, on Thursday, March 23, 2023, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office filed the following ten (10) felony charges on 37-year-old Bartley Hall related to last Saturday’s stabbings of his 35-year-old domestic partner, her unborn baby and her two children, a 14-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl. Charges: 1. One (1) count of murder for the murder of an unborn child – California Penal Code § 187(a) 2. Three (3) counts of attempted murder – California Penal Code § 664/187(a). 3. Four (4) counts of child abuse – California Penal Code § 273a(a). 4. One (1) count of corporal injury to spouse or cohabitant – California Penal Code § 273.5(f)(1). 5. One (1) count of evading a peace officer – California Vehicle Code § 2800.4. (See related articles here and here)

The identity of the victims will be kept confidential in accordance with California Penal Code §293. We want to thank the Contra Costa County District’s Attorney’s Office for their assistance in this case.

A Friday press release issued by Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office PIO Ted Asregadoo confirmed the charges and provided additional details. He wrote, the DA’s Office has filed a murder charge and nine other felony charges against Hall who stabbed his pregnant domestic partner and her two children. The attack led to the death of the woman’s unborn baby.

As previously reported, on March 18th, Antioch Police Officers responded to a domestic violence emergency call at an apartment complex on the 100 block of Wilbur Avenue in Antioch. When officers arrived at the residence, a woman and two minors were suffering from severe to moderate knife-related injuries. Emergency medical personnel arrived minutes later to render aid while officers gathered details of the attack. Another Antioch Police Officer saw Hall’s vehicle leaving the apartment complex and initiated a pursuit that ended in Solano County when Hall collided with another vehicle in the City of Suisun and fled on foot. Police apprehended and arrested him with assistance from Solano County Sheriff’s Deputies after a short pursuit.

Hall faces an 11-count complaint that includes 10 felonies and one misdemeanor. The murder charge comes with an enhancement for Hall’s use of a knife to stab his domestic partner, which later caused her to lose the fetus.

Hall is also charged with three counts of attempted, willful, deliberate, and premeditated murder against his domestic partner and her children. Those charges also come with enhancements that include domestic violence, injury to a pregnant victim, the use of a deadly weapon, and great bodily injury.

Additionally, he is charged with four counts of child abuse, one count of injury of a spouse, cohabitant, or fiancé(e) with a prior conviction, fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle, driving the wrong way in traffic, and a misdemeanor hit and run that damaged another vehicle.

At a court appearance today, Hall’s attorney asked Judge Laurel S. Brady to reschedule his arraignment to April 7th at 1:30 pm. Judge Brady agreed. Hall is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility with a bail amount set at $5,513,000.

The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office thanks the law enforcement and investigative work of the Antioch Police Department in this case.

Case No. 04-23-00413 | The People of the State of California vs. Hall, Bartley



