Antioch man arrested for attempted homicide, stabbing pregnant woman, two children Saturday

Following police chase to Solano County; two victims in critical condition

By Ashley Crandell, PIO, Antioch Police Department Community Engagement Unit

On March 18, 2023, at approximately 3:54 pm, the Antioch Police Department’s Communications Center began receiving calls regarding a disturbance in the 100 block of Wilbur Avenue. Shortly after, they received another call stating people were being stabbed at the location. Antioch Police Officers immediately responded to the scene and noticed a vehicle fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

One officer pursued the vehicle where it was involved in a collision in Solano County and the suspect, a 37-year-old, Antioch resident, was taken into custody. No one was injured as a result of the collision and the suspect was evaluated at a local hospital for precaution. While that officer pursued the suspect, other officers immediately rendered aid to three victims that were suffering from stab wounds. One victim was a 35-year-old female who was pregnant, a 14-year-old male, and a 11-year-old female. All three victims were transported to local hospitals and two are listed in critical condition. This is an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the public.

This is an active investigation and members of our Investigations Bureau to include Crime Scene Investigators and Violent Crimes Detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gerber at (925) 481-8297 or rgerber@antiochca.gov. You may also text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.

The members of the Antioch Police Department would like to thank the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, and the Fairfield, CA Police Department for their assistance in the vehicle pursuit and taking the suspect into custody.



