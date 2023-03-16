Antioch Council to meet about city manager in special closed session Friday morning

With correct description for agenda item

By Allen D. Payton

As previously reported, Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe has called a special closed session council meeting for tomorrow, Friday morning, March 17, 2023 to discuss and possibly vote on two items regarding embattled City Manager Con Johnson who was placed on administrative leave Tuesday night.

The council, with Thorpe and Mayor Pro Tem Tamisha Torres-Walker absent during Tuesday’s closed session, on a 3-0 vote placed Johnson on administrative leave, immediately. But the notice for that meeting only described it as “CONFERENCE WITH LEGAL COUNSEL – ANTICIPATED LITIGATION – Significant exposure to litigation pursuant to California Government Code section 54956.9(b): One case” not mentioning anything about a public employee or the city manager, specifically.

Although the mayor sets the agenda for each meeting, Thorpe posted on his official Facebook page on Wednesday about the council action, “legally they were procedurally wrong”.

The agenda for Friday’s meeting, posted today, Thursday, March 16 on the City Clerk’s webpage shows, first the council will discuss PUBLIC EMPLOYEE PERFORMANCE EVALUATION AND POSSIBLE ACTION – This closed session is authorized pursuant to Government Code section 54957(b). Title: City Manager. ACC agenda 031723

Second, the council will discuss a PUBLIC EMPLOYEE APPOINTMENT – This closed session is authorized pursuant to Government Code section 54957(b). Title: Acting City Manager.

The meeting will first begin inside the Council Chambers at 200 H Street, and although it’s a special meeting, Public Comments on the two items will be allowed before the council adjourns into closed session. Following that, the city attorney will report out any action the council has taken.

