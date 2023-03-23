Antioch Chamber to honor 2022 Citizens, Businesses, Youth, Non-Profit of the Year Friday night

The Antioch Chamber of Commerce will honor the 2022 Citizens of the Year at the annual Gala Friday night, March 24, 2023 as well as the Businesses, Non-Profit and Youth of the Year. Martha Goralka was named the Citizen of the Year for Most Impact and Mary and Bob Franchetto, were named the Citizens of the Year for Lifetime Achievement.

Rivertown Treasure Chest will be honored as the Small Business of the Year and TreVista Senior Living is the Large Corporate Business of the Year. Mateo Castro, a senior at Antioch High School was named the Youth of the Year and the Delta Learning Center was selected as Non-Profit of the Year.

2022 Veterans of the Year who were honored on Veterans Day last November are Pat Jeremy for Most Impact and Autrey James received the Lifetime Veteran of the Year award. They will also be honored Friday evening.

The Chamber will also install the new president and board of directors and announce the organization’s Ambassador of the Year.

Photos of and details about each of the winners will be published following the event to be held at the Lone Tree Golf and Event Center.



2023 Chamber Honorees

