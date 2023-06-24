Save the Date: Unity In the Community event in Bay Point June 24

Sponsors needed

The Bay Point Community All-N-One will once again be hosting one of our biggest events, “The Unity In The Community” event on Saturday, June 24th, 2023 from 10am – 2pm. This is a Health & Wellness program for the community to be held at the Ambrose Community Center, 3105 Willow Pass Road in Bay Point.

To be a SPONSOR for the Unity in the Community Event please call contact us.

To REGISTER your organization to participate or for a table at the Unity in the Community event, please download and complete the registration form and submit it to us before April 17, 2023. Unity in the Community Table Res

For questions, please call Mr. Delano Johnson at (925) 812-2939, Irving Joe (925) 858-2675 or Lovetta Tugbeh (925) 727-8291.

Please save the date and be on the lookout for more details to come in the near future.



Unity in the Community 2023 flier

