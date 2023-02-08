San Pablo man with outstanding felony warrants takes own life in Antioch Wednesday

By Public Information Officer Ashley Crandell, Antioch Police Department Community Engagement Unit

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 2:56 pm, the Antioch Police Department Communications Center received a call reporting shots fired at a residence in the 2300 block of “L” Street. Shortly after, a second call was received from an individual reporting they had been on the phone with a male at the residence when a gunshot was heard in the background. The caller believed the male had committed suicide.

Officers arrived and contacted bail bonds agents who indicated they had gone to the residence to take a 30-year-old male into custody for multiple outstanding felony warrants. As they approached the front door, they heard one gunshot from inside the residence. Officers received no response at the residence and forced entry to find a deceased male with a gunshot wound to the head. The male was found still holding a handgun. No other occupants were found inside the residence.

Officers continue to investigate the incident and ask any potential witnesses to contact our Dispatch Center at (925) 778-2441. We are not naming the victim at this time pending further notification of family members.



