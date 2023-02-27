Robbery, shooting suspects arrested following chase in Antioch

Victim, suspects are male juveniles; officer sustains minor injury

By Ashley Crandell, Public Information Officer, Antioch Police Department

On Monday, February 27, 2023, at approximately 3:26 pm, the Antioch Police Department’s Communications Center received a call from a frantic caller advising a family member of theirs had just been shot in the 1800 block of Crown Peak Way. Officers immediately responded to the scene and located a male juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. Officers rendered medical aid until he was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition. Through preliminary investigation, officers learned several armed subjects attempted to rob the victim of his property and shot him in the commission of the robbery.

Our Communications Center began receiving calls from residents in the area regarding suspicious subjects hiding in their trash cans and backyards. The subjects matched the description of the suspects responsible for the shooting. Officers utilized their Unmanned Ariel Vehicle (Drone) and police canine to locate the suspects. Ultimately officers chased both subjects until they apprehended them in the area of Dallas Ranch Road, Prewett Ranch Drive and Trailridge Court. The firearm that was believed to be used in this incident, has been recovered and there is no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety.

Both suspects were juveniles and were arrested for charges related to robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. While chasing the suspects, an officer sustained a minor injury and is being treated at a local hospital. One suspect was transported to an area hospital after sustaining a dog bite. As of publication time it is not known if that was caused by a police K-9 or a neighborhood dog.

We want to thank our community and residents for calling in suspicious subjects near their residence. With your assistance we were able to locate and take the suspects into custody. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact our Investigations Bureau at (925)779-6926. You may also text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



