Police seek suspect in early morning major injury hit and run collision in Antioch

By Public Information Officer Ashley Crandell, Antioch Police Department Community Engagement Unit

On February 9, 2023, at approximately 12:45 am, the Antioch Police Department Communications Center received a call indicating there was an individual down in the roadway at the intersection of Deer Valley Road and Rocky Point Drive. Officers immediately responded and located a male in the roadway with severe injuries. He was transported by air ambulance to a local trauma center where he is in very critical condition.

Officers believe the victim was struck by an unknown vehicle which fled the scene immediately afterward. Members of our Traffic Unit are currently investigating the incident and are asking anyone who resides in the immediate vicinity of Deer Valley Road and Rocky Point Drive to check their surveillance cameras between 12:30 am and 12:50 am on February 9, 2023.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact Officer Hamilton at (925) 778-2441 or via email at jhamilton@antiochca.gov.

Individuals with information can also text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH. All text tips are confidential and cannot be traced back to the sender unless the individual chooses to provide their information.



