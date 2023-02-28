Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers available to residents impacted by winter storms, Contra Costa County approved for public assistance

By Kristi Jourdan, PIO, Contra Costa County Office of Communications & Media

(Martinez, CA) – Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers are now open for Contra Costa County residents impacted by the December and January winter storms to connect with federal recovery resources in person.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will open the mobile center on Sunday, Feb. 26, making it the second and third locations in the County. The mobile center will be available at these dates and times, depending on need:

Locations:

Richmond Civic Center Parking Lot

Between 24th and 25th streets in Richmond

Time: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Dates: Feb. 26 to March 1

Community Presbyterian Church

200 E. Leland Road in Pittsburg

Time: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Dates: March 2 to March 4

The mobile centers will only be able to help residents with FEMA individual assistance. For assistance from state agencies or the Small Business Administration please visit the Recovery Center in Danville.

The Danville Center remains open* for residents and available at these dates and times, depending on need:

Location: 510 La Gonda Way, Danville

Time/Dates: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through March 1

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through March 16

*Please note: This site will be closed Sunday, March 5 and Sunday, March 12

The Center can help residents:

Apply directly for assistance. Residents can still apply online or check the status of their application at disasterassistance.govor call 1-800-621-3362;

Learn more about disaster assistance programs;

Learn the status of a FEMA application;

Ask questions regarding eligibility;

Find housing and rental assistance information;

Get answers to questions or resolve issues; or

Get referrals to agencies that might offer other assistance.

Other resources through the California Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) and the Small Business Administration (SBA) will also be available.

For those who have experienced personal property damage, please contact your insurance company first to determine available resources. FEMA provides assistance to applicants for uninsured or underinsured disaster-caused expenses and serious needs.

County Approved for Public Assistance Program:

On Feb. 24, Contra Costa County submitted its request for Public Assistance for the unincorporated areas. Each city within the county will have to submit a request to be eligible for federal reimbursement. FEMA’s Public Assistance Program provides supplemental grants to local governments so communities can respond and recover from major disasters or emergencies. After an event like severe storms, government organizations need help to cover their costs for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures, and restoring public infrastructure.

The County, including unincorporated and incorporated areas, reported an estimated $43 million in damage to public infrastructure from the storms, including bridges, roads and culverts.

To prepare for future storms, sign up for emergency alerts through the Community Warning System at www.CWSAlerts.com. Visit www.contracosta.ca.gov to find information about County services.



Share this:



CoCoCounty Seal Disaster Relief

