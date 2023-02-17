Following chase by residents transient man arrested for Friday morning stabbing  

Suspect arrested twice more in past three months for false imprisonment, battery, vehicle theft

By Lieutenant Michael Mellone, Antioch Police Support Services Bureau

On Friday, February 17, 2023, at 9:03 am, APD officers were dispatched to the area of Country Hills Drive and the 4800 block of Chism Way on a 911 call reporting a stabbing. Officers arrived and located a male victim suffering from a significant stab wound to the stomach. Both the victim and another male were holding down a subject – who was identified as 55-year-old Johnnie Ray Bryce of Concord.

Officers learned from witness statements and video evidence that Bryce was seen by area residents casing vehicles on the street and in private driveways. Residents confronted Bryce about his actions, and he responded by brandishing a knife at them. During the ensuing altercation, one of the area residents suffered a stab wound to the stomach. Other area residents (who were witnessing events) chased after Bryce and held him to the ground until police arrived.

Responding officers took Bryce into custody and recovered the presumed stabbing instrument, which was a black foldable pocketknife. They also located suspected methamphetamine, burglary tools, and a single unspent 9 mm round of ammunition all of which had been in his possession. The stabbing victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Bryce was booked at the Martinez Detention Facility on several felony charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, possession of a controlled substance, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and possession of burglary tools.

According to localcrimenews.com, Bryce was arrested two other times in the past three months. On November 6, 2022 he was arrested by Concord Police for 236 – false Imprisonment by violence, 243(E)(1) – battery on a spouse / cohabitant / former spouse and 417(A)(1) – exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm. Then on January 19, 2023 Bryce was arrested by the Solano County Sheriff’s Department for 496D(A) – receiving stolen property – motor vehicle and 10851(A) – taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The Antioch Police Department thanks area residents who assisted our officers with witness statements and providing video evidence. If any residents have video evidence which they think can help with this investigation, please call our Dispatch Center at (925) 778-2441 (select option 9). You may also text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Share this: