El Cerrito, Sacramento men arrested for residential burglary of elderly woman in Antioch

Following police pursuit after suspects struck police car, crashed their own car on Hwy 4 and attempted carjackings on offramp

By Antioch Police Public Information Officer Ashley Crandell, Community Engagement Unit

On February 1, 2023, at 3:08 pm, the Antioch Police Department’s Dispatch Center received a call from a resident on Durness Court reporting a burglary in-progress of an occupied residence. Information received reported the occupant was possibly an elderly female.

Officers immediately responded to the scene and were assisted by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office Air Unit, which was overhead within minutes. The Air Unit advised the back door was shattered and there was a vehicle backed into the driveway. When officers arrived on scene, the suspects, 31-year-old Donley Thompson of Sacramento and 42-year-old Delancey Huff of El Cerrito, fled in the vehicle that was in the driveway, striking a police vehicle. No officers were injured because of the police vehicle being struck.

Officers pursued the vehicle with the assistance of the Air Unit. Ultimately, the suspect vehicle got onto Highway 4 and collided with a guardrail near the Hillcrest Drive off-ramp. Huff and Thompson ran across westbound traffic on Highway 4, over the BART tracks in the middle of Highway 4, and through the eastbound lanes of traffic. Huff and Thompson were attempting to carjack people that were stopped on the eastbound Highway 4 off-ramp at Hillcrest Drive. Officers chased Huff and Thompson on foot and ultimately took them into custody on the offramp.

Officers located the victim’s stolen property in the vehicle that was abandoned by the suspects and her property was later returned to her. She was not in the residence at the time of the burglary.

Huff and Thompson were arrested for felony burglary, conspiracy, and reckless evading of a police officer. Huff was on parole for residential burglary and was released from custody on December 22, 2022.

We would like to thank the alert resident who saw something suspicious and contacted our Dispatch Center about it. We would also like to thank the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office Air Unit for assisting our officers in the capture of these suspects.



Suspects Delancey Huff & Donley Thompson APD

