Covid Relief Grants available to Contra Costa small businesses and non-profits
Deadline to apply is March 12th
Do you live in one of the following Counties of Contra Costa, Alameda or El Dorado and own a Small Business or Nonprofit? You may qualify for a $2,500 Covid Relief Grant. Chabot-Las Positas Community College District is partnering with the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) to disburse Covid-19 Relief Grants.
Grant Eligibility Rules:
Qualified microbusiness must meet and self-certify, under penalty of perjury, all of the following criteria:
1. Began its operation prior to December 31, 2019
2. Self-employed workers, independent contractors, sole proprietors, and corporations with no more than 5 employees or full time equivalent in 2019
3. Less than $50,000.00 gross revenue in 2019
4. Has fewer than 5 full-time equivalent employees now
5. Is currently operating or has a clear plan to reopen
6. Was significantly impacted by COVID-19 pandemic
7. Microbusiness was the primary source of revenue for the business owner
Note: Businesses who already received funding through this microbusiness program are not eligible for this round 2 funding.
Deadline to apply is March 12th! Check out microbusinessgrant.org or call 925-416-5143 to learn more and apply!
