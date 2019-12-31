Covid Relief Grants available to Contra Costa small businesses and non-profits

Deadline to apply is March 12th

Do you live in one of the following Counties of Contra Costa, Alameda or El Dorado and own a Small Business or Nonprofit? You may qualify for a $2,500 Covid Relief Grant. Chabot-Las Positas Community College District is partnering with the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) to disburse Covid-19 Relief Grants.

Grant Eligibility Rules:

Qualified microbusiness must meet and self-certify, under penalty of perjury, all of the following criteria:

1. Began its operation prior to December 31, 2019

2. Self-employed workers, independent contractors, sole proprietors, and corporations with no more than 5 employees or full time equivalent in 2019

3. Less than $50,000.00 gross revenue in 2019

4. Has fewer than 5 full-time equivalent employees now

5. Is currently operating or has a clear plan to reopen

6. Was significantly impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

7. Microbusiness was the primary source of revenue for the business owner

Note: Businesses who already received funding through this microbusiness program are not eligible for this round 2 funding.

Deadline to apply is March 12th! Check out microbusinessgrant.org or call 925-416-5143 to learn more and apply!



