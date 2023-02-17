Disaster Recovery Center in Danville to remain open

By Kristi Jourdan, PIO, Contra Costa County Office of Communications & Media

(Martinez, CA) – Contra Costa County offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20, in observance of Presidents’ Day. Emergency services and law enforcement will be available.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Contra Costa County Disaster Recovery Center will remain open from 10 am to 7 pm at 510 La Gonda Way in Danville to help residents impacted by recent winter storms. For more information, please see www.contracosta.ca.gov/9761.

Visit www.contracosta.ca.gov to find information about County services.



