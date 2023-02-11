«
Celebration of Life for Charles Smith Saturday, Feb. 11

Charles E Smith

The Celebration of Life for Charles Smith will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11:00 am at St. Anna’s Episcopal Church, 301 East 13th Street, Antioch, CA 94509. Small luncheon refreshments will be provided after the service in the social hall. (See his obituary, here)

Our family would again like to thank everyone for the thoughtful cards, flowers, gifts, meals, and offers of help during this very difficult time. It is comforting to know that we are not alone in our grief.

“Those we love don’t go away. They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed and forever dear.”

