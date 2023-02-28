Brentwood man arrested for September drive-by shooting murder of Antioch teen

U.S. Marshals Service assists

By Public Information Officer Ashley Crandell, Antioch Police Department Community Engagement Unit

On February 28, 2023, at approximately 5:45 am, the Antioch Police Department Violent Crimes

Unit, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team, and the United States Marshals Service served a search warrant at a residence in the 2400 block of Shady Willow Lane in Brentwood.

Anthony McCoy (20-year-old, Brentwood resident) was arrested for the murder of Anthony Westbrook (17-year-old male, Antioch resident) that occurred on September 4, 2022, in the 1100

block of Macauley Street in Antioch. As previously reported, evidence at the scene indicated the incident occurred outdoors in a drive-by style shooting. A Glock .40 caliber handgun was located in the residence during the search warrant, which matched the caliber that was located at the scene of the homicide.

McCoy was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility for murder and this case will be presented to the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. The members of the Antioch Police Department extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Anthony Westbrook.

We want to thank the United States Marshals Service for their assistance while taking McCoy into custody. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Gerber at 925-779-6943 or email him at rgerber@antiochca.gov. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this:



gun used in Sept 2022 shooting death APD

