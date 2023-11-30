During the Antioch City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 meeting, it was announced that application deadline for appointments to the seven vacancies on the City’s new Police Oversight Commission has been extended until this Friday, Feb. 17.

Formation of the new commission was approved by the council in May 2022.

CURRENT VACANCIES:

(2) 1-year terms, expiring November 30, 2023

(2) 2-year terms, expiring November 30, 2024

(3) 3-year terms, expiring November 30, 2025

MEETINGS:

Twice a month, except in July and December, when meetings occur only once.

SEATS:

4 representatives, 1 from each District

1 representative from Faith-based community

1 representative from Business community

1 employee or student from Antioch Unified School District

REQUIREMENTS:

All members must reside in the City of Antioch

Not a spouse of, or a current/former City employee / department-sworn employee / sworn police officer / sworn police officer association representative

To be considered for the vacancy position(s) listed above, please fill out and sign the “Community Service Application” form, available at City Hall or online at https://www.antiochca.gov/government/boards-commissions/.

Then, e-mail it to cityclerk@antiochca.gov, or print and mail/drop off in the water billing drop-off box outside City Hall at: City Clerk, 200 H Street, Antioch, CA 94509



Share this: