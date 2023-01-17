Antioch teen charged with murder in January shooting death of Pittsburg man

By Public Information Officer Ashley Crandell, Antioch Police Community Engagement Unit

As previously reported, on January 17, 2023, at approximately 10:45 am, the Antioch Police Department Dispatch Center received multiple calls regarding a shooting at The Spot Liquor Store (formerly Quik Stop) located at 1108 Sycamore Drive in the Sycamore Square shopping center. The callers advised there was someone shot at the location. Officers immediately responded and located a male in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound. The 25-year-old Pittsburg resident, identified as Emani Flenoid, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Corey Hill, a 19-year-old male out of Antioch, was identified as a suspect in this case by detectives from our Investigations Bureau. He was arrested on an unrelated matter in Orinda and found to be wanted for our homicide.

According to localcrimenews.com, Hill was arrested by the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department on February 9 for 182(A)(1) – Conspiracy To Commit A Crime, 496(A) – Receiving Or Concealing Stolen Property, 10851(A) – Taking vehicle without Owner’s Consent, 2800.2 – Evading Police Officer: Wanton Disregard For Safety, and 2800.4 – Evasion Of Peace Officer – Wrong Side of Median. The website also reports, on February 8 he was arrested by the Antioch Police Department for murder.

On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, Detective Cox presented this case to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, and Hill was charged with murder and enhancements for using a firearm. He is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility pending arraignment and his bail was set at two million dollars.

Antioch PD detectives wish to thank the Orinda and Lafayette Police Departments, California Highway Patrol, and Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with the arrest of Hill. We

would also like to thank the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office for their partnership in pursuing justice for the victim and his family.

If anyone has further information on this case, please contact Detective Cox at (925) 481-8147 or email: jcox@antiochca.gov. You may also text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



