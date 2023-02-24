Antioch man one of two suspects arrested in follow-home robbery of 71-year-old woman

Both have histories of arrest and may be responsible for other robberies

By Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office

February 24, 2023 – During the evening hours of January 3, 2023, Sacramento Sheriff’s Office (SSO) deputies responded to the report of a robbery that occurred at a residence in the Vintage Park area of South Sacramento County. Deputies contacted the 71-year-old victim, who stated a male suspect entered her attached garage, punched her in the face while she was sitting in her vehicle, and then stole her purse.

Detectives from the Robbery Bureau and Central Division Problem-Oriented-Policing (POP) deputies determined the victim was followed from a local casino. Residential surveillance cameras revealed two suspects entered the victim’s garage, while a third suspect waited in a getaway vehicle.

Arrest warrants were obtained for 26-year-old Kesean Edwards of Oakland and 23-year-old Jeral Wimberly of Antioch. Edwards and Wimberly were arrested pursuant to the warrants in Oakland and Los Angeles, CA respectively.

Detectives believe Edwards and Wimberly may be responsible for other robberies and are seeking the public’s help in locating any additional victims. Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).

Also according to localcrimenews.com Wimberly has a history of arrests dating to 2017 including for burglary, auto theft, possession of a concealed weapon in a vehicle, altering ID marks on a firearm, receiving stolen property, first degree residential robbery and more in Contra Costa, Alameda and Solano counties, and West Hollywood. Most recently he was arrested Feb. 20, 2023 by the Los Angeles Police for robbery.

Also according to localcrimenews.com Edwards has a history of arrests dating to 2015 for burglary, robbery, grand theft, possession of stolen property, use of stolen identity, in Contra Costa, Alameda and Sacramento counties.

Sacramento County residents are reminded to be aware of their surroundings and watch for suspicious people/vehicles, especially when leaving places such as casinos, banks, jewelry stores, and retail stores. Do not go home if you believe you’re being followed. If you ever feel you may be in danger, call 911 and follow the dispatcher’s instructions.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



