Antioch Council to again consider hiring assistants, another cannabis distribution biz during Valentine’s Day night meeting

Thorpe looking for a little love from fellow council members so he can have a taxpayer-funded, part-time secretary to support him in his part-time policy making position

Council will also deal with three lawsuits, city attorney’s performance evaluation during closed session

By Allen D. Payton

During their meeting on Valentine’s Day night, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, the Antioch City Council will once again consider hiring three part-time secretaries to provide staff support for themselves in an unprecedented action. Mayor Lamar Thorpe is hoping at least two council members will show him some love and give him his own secretary to help him with his part-time policy making role, and two more to serve the other four part-time council members. (See Item 11)

In addition, the council will consider approving another cannabis distribution business, Delta Distribution planned for 2101 W. 10th Street in the same building as the Delta Dispensary owned by the same family. (See Item 8)

The council will also consider increasing street sweeping services. (See Item 10)

Closed Session

Before the regular meeting at 7:00 p.m., the council will meet in closed session at 6:30 p.m.to discuss lawsuits by four energy companies. At least one is about the council majority’s decision, last year, to vote against renewing the franchise agreement for the natural gas pipeline that runs beneath the city.

California Resources Production is suing the City of Antioch and City Council in Contra Costa County Superior Court Case No. N21-2354. In the second lawsuit, Delta Gas Gathering, Inc. and California Energy Exchange Corporation are suing the City of Antioch and City Council in Contra Costa County Superior Court Case No. N21-2355.

The third lawsuit the council will consider is by Enerfin Resources Northwest Limited Partnership which is also suing the City of Antioch and City Council in the Contra Costa County Superior Court Case No. N21-2356. According to unicort.com, the three cases are each a writ of mandamus which “is a civil action lawsuit that seeks to compel a government entity to act in a specific instance”. However, the website also reads for each, “Court documents are not available for this case.”

Also, during closed session, the council will provide City Attorney Thomas Lloyd Smith with his performance evaluation.

Council Secretaries

The last time the council discussed hiring part-time secretaries was during a special Friday the 13th afternoon meeting which proved to be unlucky for Thorpe as Mayor Pro Tem and District 1 Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker suggested the positions be filled by interns. Even though she said it was her idea, Torres-Walker wouldn’t approve any of them at that time, siding with District 3 Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock who opposes them altogether. District 2 Councilman Mike Barbanica was absent from the meeting and the matter was postponed.

While Thorpe is hoping for two more votes to support him hiring a taxpayer funded, part-time assistant, he may be looking for love in all the wrong places as Torres-Walker said at the Feb. 13th meeting, “After having several hours conversations with community members…we came to the conclusion, this probably isn’t the right direction to go in. The right direction would be internships. I’m not prepared to support this tonight or in the future. But I would support a public policy internship program.”

So, the mayor may have to look somewhere other than the city council members for an open heart Tuesday night. (He might want to check with Zale’s).

Public Comments

The public has the opportunity to address the City Council on each agenda item. No one may speak more than once on an agenda item or during “Public Comments”.

Members of the public wishing to provide public comments, may do so in one of the following ways (#2 pertains to the Zoom Webinar Platform):

IN PERSON – Fill out a Speaker Request Form, available near the entrance doors, and place in the Speaker Card Tray near the City Clerk before the City Council Meeting begins. VIRTUAL – To provide oral public comments during the meeting, please click the following link to register in advance to access the meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://www.antiochca.gov/speakers

You will be asked to enter an email address and a name. Your email address will not be disclosed to the public. After registering, you will receive an email with instructions on how to connect to the meeting.

When the Mayor announces public comments, click the “raise hand” feature in Zoom. For instructions on using the “raise hand” feature in Zoom, visit:

https://www.antiochca.gov/raise_hand. When calling into the meeting using the Zoom Webinar telephone number, press *9 on your telephone keypad to “raise your hand”. Please ensure your Zoom client is updated so staff can enable your microphone when it is your turn to speak.

Speakers will be notified shortly before they are called to speak. When you are called to speak, please limit your comments to the time allotted (350 words, up to 3 minutes, at the discretion of the Mayor).

The City cannot guarantee that its network and/or the site will be uninterrupted.

WRITTEN PUBLIC COMMENT – If you wish to provide a written public comment, you may do so in one of the following ways by 3:00 p.m. the day of the City Council Meeting:

(1) Fill out an online speaker card, located at https://www.antiochca.gov/speaker_card,

Or,

(2) Email the City Clerk’s Department at cityclerk@ci.antioch.ca.us.

Please note: Written public comments received by 3:00 p.m. the day of the City Council Meeting will be shared with the City Council before the meeting, entered into the public record, retained on file by the City Clerk’s Office, and available to the public upon request. Written public comments will not be read during the City Council Meeting.



Share this:



Antioch_Logo_RGB

