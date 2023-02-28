All kids ages 2-12 can now travel at 50% of the Adult Fare on Amtrak San Joaquins

Stockton, CA – The San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority (SJJPA) is pleased to announce that Amtrak San Joaquins has expanded its discount for kids aged 2-12. A travelling adult (18+) can now add up to 7 kids at 50% off. This updated policy revises the old Kids Discount policy, which most recently allowed the discount to apply to only one kid per adult.

The expanded discount will make it possible for more families to explore any of the over 100 destinations accessible via the San Joaquins train and Thruway Bus service. These destinations include, the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Yosemite, Sacramento, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom (seasonally), and many more. Parents can explore potential destinations by visiting https://amtraksanjoaquins.com/trip-ideas/.

“We are pleased to be able to extend the Kids Discount across our service,” said David Lipari, Marketing Manager for the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority. “The expansion of the Kids Discount will make family travel easier and more affordable for our riders. Eliminating barriers for travelers is central to our mission of providing a safe, affordable, and reliable service.”

Discount Restrictions

Learn more at Amtrak.com/children-discounts.

Kids and infants must be accompanied by at least one adult (18+) in the same reservation.

Kids 2-12 years of age may not travel unaccompanied.*

All persons 13 years of age or older, and all unaccompanied minors, pay adult fares.

Kids under 2 years occupying a separate coach seat will be charged the fare for Kids aged 2-12 years.

Kids’ ages are determined by actual date of birth.

The age of the kid at the start of the trip determines the fare that applies for the entire itinerary.

Amtrak reserves the right to require proof of age at any time.

Additional restrictions may apply.

In addition to the expanded Kids Discount, Amtrak San Joaquins offers discounts to a variety of travelers, including students, veterans, active duty military, and their spouses, seniors, rider with disabilities, and others. More information on the other discounts available can be found at https://amtraksanjoaquins.com/promotions/.

About the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority (SJJPA)

Since July 2015, SJJPA has been responsible for the management and administration of Amtrak San Joaquins. SJJPA is governed by Board Members representing each of the ten (10) Member Agencies along the 365-mile San Joaquins Corridor. For more information on SJJPA see www.sjjpa.com. Amtrak San Joaquins is Amtrak’s 6th busiest route with 1 million annual riders and 18 stations providing a safe, comfortable and reliable way to travel throughout California. Prior to service modifications due to the COVID-19 crisis, Amtrak San Joaquins operated 7 daily train round-trips and its Thruway buses provided connecting service to over 100 destinations in California and Nevada including Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, San Diego, Napa Valley, Las Vegas and Reno. To book your next trip, visit www.AmtrakSanJoaquins.com or call 1-800-USA-RAIL.



