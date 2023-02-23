23-year-old Livermore man arrested for December Antioch shooting

Presented to Contra Costa DA for multiple felony charges including firearms-related and probation violations

By Antioch Police Department

On December 12, 2022, Antioch Police officers were dispatched to a shooting on Peppertree Way. Responding officers learned the responsible shot at a group of individuals, but thankfully, no one was hurt.

In days following the initial incident, members of the Antioch Police Department’s Gang Unit took over the investigation and were able to identify the responsible as 23-year-old, Malik Jefferson.

On Feb. 16, 2023, gang investigators and members from the Special Investigations Unit were able to locate Jefferson driving on Vasco Road just south of the Brentwood city limits. An enforcement stop was conducted, and Jefferson was placed under arrest and transported to county jail. A search warrant was also conducted at Jefferson’s residence in the City of Livermore.

This case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office for consideration of multiple felony charges including firearms-related and probation violations.



