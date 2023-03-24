«
2023 Antioch Chamber Gala registration now open

RSVP TODAY!

Celebrating Antioch’s Citizens of the Year, Businesses of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year and Youth of the Year and installation of the 2023 Antioch Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

The Antioch Chamber of Commerce will host our annual awards Gala on Friday March 24, 2023 at 6:00 pm.

Tickets are $80 per person.

The Gala will take place at Lone Tree Golf and Event Center, 4800 Golf Course Road, Antioch.

Purchase your tickets here.

