Teenage boy shot in shopping center parking lot Thursday evening

By Allen D. Payton

1/20/23 UPDATE from APD: The victim has been identified and is a 16-year-old male. At this time, his name will remain confidential. He is still at a local hospital in critical condition.

According to Antioch Police PIO Ashley Crandell, On January 19, 2023, at approximately 5:37 p.m. the Antioch Police Department Dispatch Center received multiple calls from McDonalds located at 4440 Lone Tree Way. The callers stated a male entered the establishment and had been shot. Officers immediately responded to the scene and located an unknown age male suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers began lifesaving measures until the male was transported to a local hospital. He is in critical condition and has not yet been identified.

Through a preliminary investigation, officers learned a shooting occurred in the parking lot and the male victim ran into McDonalds where he collapsed. The suspect fled in an unknown direction and was described as an African American male wearing a black jacket. The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau responded and took over the investigation.

Preliminary reports were that the victim was 16 years old and a 5-year-old was also possibly shot. However, Crandell said, “No children were shot. We don’t even have confirmed who the victim is. So, we don’t know how old he is.”

Video and photos of the scene can be viewed at the Emergency Spotlight – Antioch Facebook page. According to videographer Ronn Carter, the victim “was Air Lifted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek”.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective Gerber at rgerber@antiochca.gov. You may also text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



