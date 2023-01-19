Antioch man convicted of multiple counts of sexual abuse of girl he impregnated

By Ted Asregadoo, Public Information Officer, Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office

On January 19th, 2023, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office prevailed in convicting 40-year-old Julian Chenychen on multiple counts related to the sexual abuse of a girl, who is a minor.

On June 1st, 2020, Jane Doe was admitted to a local hospital in Concord and gave birth to a full-term stillborn baby. Doe noted to the medical staff at the time that she didn’t know what was happening to her body, nor did she understand she was pregnant. It was only after hours of suffering through severe stomach pains that Chenychen took her to the hospital.

Staff at the hospital notified law enforcement about the stillbirth and their belief that Julian Chenychen impregnated her. Law enforcement officers detained Chenychen and referred the investigation to Antioch Police. After several forensic interviews with Jane Doe, and investigations by Antioch Police Detectives Kelly Inabnett and Brittney Crites, it was determined that the molestation incidents had been occurring for years.

The DA’s Office filed a complaint against Chenychen in 2021. The charges included six counts of aggravated assault of a child [PC269)], 11 counts of lewd or lascivious acts involving children [PC288(b)], and an enhancement of bodily harm inflicted during the commission of a felony [PC12022.7] – which is related to Jane Doe’s pregnancy.

Chenychen was convicted by a jury for his actions on all charges. He faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Deputy District Attorney Chris Sansoe noted that while the crimes committed against Jane Doe in this case were truly horrific, she is currently in a supportive living situation that’s helping her heal from the abuse she suffered in the past.

According to Antioch Police Department Public Information Officer Ashley Crandell, ‘On July 15, 2020, the Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau was made aware of sexual assaults that occurred in multiple cities, including Antioch, during the years 2019 and 2020. Our Sexual Assault Detectives Brittney Crites and Kelly Inabnett immediately began investigating the allegations.

Due to their diligent work, they learned the suspect, Julian Chenychen, had sexual relations with the minor victim for several years, eventually impregnating her. Detectives Crites and Inabnett worked tirelessly to gather evidence and coordinate with other entities to complete this investigation.

Chenychen was arrested in 2020. On January 19, 2023, he was convicted of 17 different felony counts of crimes related to aggravated sexual assault of a child. His maximum sentence is life without the possibility of parole.

This is a devastating case, and we want to recognize the tireless and dedicated work of Detectives Crites and Inabnett. It is also important to recognize, this was a collaborative effort with Contra Costa County Deputy District Attorney Chris Sansoe, the District Attorney’s Office Advocate Group, and Contra Costa County Investigator/K9 handler Janet Era and her canine companion, Bear. Bear is a support dog that was able to help comfort this child throughout the entire process. The outcome of this case is due to the collaborative effort of all involved and the dedication of our detectives.

Due to the sensitive nature of this investigation, information as to the location and name or any identifying information pertaining to the victim are being withheld. This was an isolated incident, and we have no reason to believe there are additional victims.

A January 24th post on the Antioch Police Department’s Facebook page reads, “Our Violent Crimes Detectives Crites and Inabnett worked tirelessly to ensure this case was investigated thoroughly. Thank you to @ContraCostaDA for your partnership on this!”

Case #04-199931-7 | The People of the State of California vs. Julian Chenychen



