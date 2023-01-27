Antioch Council declares Friday, January 27, 2023 declared Grace Bible Fellowship of Antioch Day

Recognizing church’s 20th anniversary this month

By Allen D. Payton

During their meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, the Antioch City Council honored Grace Bible Fellowship of Antioch with a:

Proclamation Declaring Grace Bible Fellowship of Antioch Day

January 27, 2023

WHEREAS, in 2003, Grace Bible Fellowship was birthed in a local hair salon owned by Reverend Kirkland A. Smith and Senior Pastor, First Lady Qwivander Smith and its members believe God’s favor blessed the weekly bible study held for one year at the Heavenly Hair Beauty Salon in Antioch;

WHEREAS, in January 2003, remaining faithful to Christ and to the leadership at Fremont Bible Fellowship, the Reverend and First Lady Smith, along with 30 charter members, marched into what is now known as Grace Bible Fellowship of Antioch;

WHEREAS, within one year, Grace Bible Fellowship of Antioch celebrated abundant growth in ministry and membership. It now serves over 1,500 members and supports countless ministries designed to meet the needs of the community;

WHEREAS, in 2022, Grace Bible Fellowship of Antioch increased its presence in Antioch by offering Afterschool Tutoring, Grace Closet-Food and Clothing Pantry, Overcomers for those struggling with addictions, Grace House for Men transitioning back into society and/or overcoming homelessness, and Midnight Basketball to give at-risk young men another alternative on Friday nights other than the streets. Lastly, Grace Daycare is opening soon, offering quality affordable daycare for parents; and

WHEREAS, January 2023 marks 20 years of ministry for Grace Bible Fellowship of Antioch located at 3415 Oakley Road, Antioch, California. Grace will continue to be a light in the City of Antioch by breaking ground on their new Multi-Purpose Center, Indoor Gymnasium, and Bowling Alley.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, LAMAR A. THORPE, Mayor of the City of Antioch, hereby proclaim January 27, 2023, as Grace Bible Fellowship of Antioch Day, in recognition and celebration of the significant contributions to the local community in the City of Antioch.

JANUARY 24, 2023



