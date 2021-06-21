Video by Joey Travolta and crew promoting Stand Down on the Delta in September released

By Allen Payton

The video about the bands that perform at the biennial Stand Down on the Delta, to promote this year’s event, entitled “Music Heals” was released last week. Director and producer Joey Travolta and his Inclusion Films crew of predominately students, shot and edited the almost 8-minute video at Smith’s Landing Seafood Grill in May. (See related article)

“Delta Veterans Group is proud to bring Stand Down on the Delta 2021 to Contra Costa County September 10-13, 2021,” said J.R. Wilson, the organization’s president. “This year we are starting a new program called ‘Music Heals’ conducted by our Entertainment Director Darlyn Phillips. This program will engage our veterans in music, to calm the soul.”

“Music often times breaks down barriers that might be obstacles to reintegration,” he continued. “The music brings out the inner joy in those that may have PTSD or other Health problems…. Bands from around the Bay Area will be coming to the CCC Fairgrounds to participate in this great event.”

Travolta’s film crew includes youth and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, who are students in his program throughout the state. Five of the students helped shoot the Music Heals video.

“Darlyn enlisted the help of Joey Travolta and his crew to shoot the promo video, which we’re excited to have for this year’s event,” Wilson shared. “We very much appreciate his and the Inclusion Films team work on this project.”

The video includes interviews with the various singers and musicians from the bands that perform at each Stand Down, as well as some of the songs they will be playing, including originals.

For more information or to volunteer visit the Stand Down on the Delta Facebook page or Delta Veterans Group website.



