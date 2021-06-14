Two Antioch family businesses hold ribbon cuttings

Dad’s BBQ and Cutie Pie Salon

By Allen Payton

The Hicks and King families are very entrepreneurial. On Saturday, June 12, 2021, they held ribbon cuttings for Dad’s BBQ and Cutie Pie Salon, for their new locations in Antioch. This is Dad’s BBQ’s second location, with their first in downtown Pittsburg, having opened during COVID. Cutie Pie Salon relocated from their A Street location in 2019.

Dad’s BBQ owners, Dietra Hicks King and her father, Dennis Hicks, Sr., were joined by staff members and Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe and Mayor Pro Tem Monica Wilson to cut the ribbon.

“We started in Oakland 21 years ago,” King said. “We were there for six years and then moved to Pittsburg, with my late, beloved husband Eric (who also owned Putt-and-Turf) as the second generation. We were there for 14 years. Now, we’re here in Antioch, where we opened on October 1st, 2020, with the family’s third generation.”

Hicks said he was thankful for all the support and overwhelmed with the increased business during the pandemic.

Dad’s offers popular food items, such as barbecue ribs, tri-tip, cheesy mac ‘n cheese, Mom’s Louisiana gumbo and for dessert, sweet potato pie, banana pudding and peach cobbler.

King’s daughter, Delitha Rideout Henson was joined by her staff and the city officials to cut the ribbon for her Cutie Pie Salon’s new location just a few doors down from Dad’s. (See video)

Henson opened her salon in 2012. This is her third location.

“It’s been a challenge and a blessing in one,” Henson said and shared that she is grateful for all the love and support.

Cuitie Pie offers thermal hairstyling, silk press, braiding, weaving, relaxers, haircuts, makeup, coloring, threading and more. They also sale their own brand of luxury haircare products. The salon is currently launching additional services including lashes, teeth whitening, and a wig collection partnering with Sista Cuzin. Plus, permanent make-up is coming soon.

Located at 5887 Lone Tree Way, Suite R in Antioch, near Office Depot in the Slatten Ranch Shopping Center, Dad’s BBQ is open seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Place your order online through Doordash and Grubhub.

Cutie Pie Salon, located in Suite N, and is open Tuesday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Book your appointments online at www.cutiepiesalon.com.



