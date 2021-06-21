Two 20-year-olds arrested in Antioch for semi-automatic guns, marijuana on Father’s Day

But no dirt bike rideout, as planned

By Antioch Police Department

On Sunday, June 20, 2021, just after noon, officers made a traffic stop near Auto Center Drive and Mahogany Way. As they contacted the occupants of the vehicle, they immediately saw a large amount of marijuana in plain view which led them to investigate further.

As the investigation continued, evidence of marijuana sales was discovered, as well as two semi automatic pistols. Two 20-year-old males were arrested after the guns, over 4 ounces of marijuana, and several thousand dollars in cash were seized!

Both of the arrested subjects were booked at the county jail on various weapons and drug sales charges and more importantly, no one was hurt, and we got two more firearms off of the street!

No rideout of off-road vehicles occurred, on the Father’s Day holiday, as planned, according to Chief T Brooks. (See related article)

“We were ready if they showed up, though,” he shared. “I’m saddened I took some dads away from their families to work. But I’m glad they had a quiet night, here.”

Allen Payton contributed to this report



One of two suspects arrested 062021 APD





guns, marijuana & cash seized 062021 APD

