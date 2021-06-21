«

Two 20-year-olds arrested in Antioch for semi-automatic guns, marijuana on Father’s Day

The guns, marijuana & cash seized during arrest on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 20, 2021. Photos: APD

But no dirt bike rideout, as planned

By Antioch Police Department

One of the two suspects arrested. Photo: APD

On Sunday, June 20, 2021, just after noon, officers made a traffic stop near Auto Center Drive and Mahogany Way. As they contacted the occupants of the vehicle, they immediately saw a large amount of marijuana in plain view which led them to investigate further.

As the investigation continued, evidence of marijuana sales was discovered, as well as two semi automatic pistols. Two 20-year-old males were arrested after the guns, over 4 ounces of marijuana, and several thousand dollars in cash were seized!

Both of the arrested subjects were booked at the county jail on various weapons and drug sales charges and more importantly, no one was hurt, and we got two more firearms off of the street!

No rideout of off-road vehicles occurred, on the Father’s Day holiday, as planned, according to Chief T Brooks.  (See related article)

“We were ready if they showed up, though,” he shared. “I’m saddened I took some dads away from their families to work. But I’m glad they had a quiet night, here.”

Allen Payton contributed to this report

 

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


One of two suspects arrested 062021 APD


guns, marijuana & cash seized 062021 APD


This entry was posted on Monday, June 21st, 2021 at 5:48 pm and is filed under News, Police & Crime. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply

cuirie-lexeme