Three arrested in Antioch Friday for armed robbery, multiple carjackings in East Bay, Dublin homicide

Two juveniles, one adult

By Allen Payton

Three individuals were arrested in Antioch on Friday, June 4, 2021, for armed robbery and multiple carjackings in the East Bay and an attempted homicide in Dublin.

In tweets on their Twitter feed on Friday, the Oakland Police Department wrote, “OPD arrested 3 individuals responsible for armed robbery & multiple carjackings in Oakland & throughout the East Bay. With the assistance of @DublinCAPolice & @AntiochPolice. OPD officers recovered 5 firearms. The individuals are also connected to an attempted homicide in Dublin.”

The OPD also wrote, “Two of the individuals are connected to the attempted homicide in Dublin.”

In a further post on the department’s Facebook page, they wrote, “OPD arrested two juveniles and one adult.”

According to a KPIX5 CBS Bay Area report, “The Oakland, Dublin and Antioch Police Departments worked together to serve a warrant at a home in Antioch on Thursday. Dublin police said the investigation into the attempted murder and armed robbery was continuing to identify the third suspect in this incident.”



guns seized by OPD APD DPD 060421

