Second annual protest march against gun violence in Antioch Saturday, June 5

In honor of Deer Valley High student Jonathon Parker who was shot and killed following a basketball game at the school parking lot, last year

Please attend our march against gun violence, it is our second annual event held June 5th at 5pm beginning at Antioch City Sports Club to Deer Valley High School. My company called Johnny’s Angels, LLC created a group page called “In Honor Of Our Loved Ones” to build an alliance to end gun violence and we did just that. We have linked with families all over the world, some as far as Alaska. We are airing the protest live for families who cannot attend such as in North Carolina, South Carolina, Chicago, Illinois, Alaska, Minnesota, Michigan, Louisiana, Texas, Virginia, Georgia, and Kansas City. Attendees of the march will be holding signs to honor their loved ones, and others loved ones, lost to gun violence.

I created the event and group in honor of my son, Jonathon D’wayne Parker, who was murdered leaving his high school event at DVHS. We have mailed flyers/shirts/invites/ all over the world and are requesting that people march in their area if they cannot attend. The goal is to SAVE ANTIOCH, SAVE OUR YOUTH, SAVE LIVES, make a difference, make a change, make the event global, bring awareness to gun violence, and statistically see if there is a decline in murders during the month of June.

We also have families attending from different states and are hoping they will feel welcomed, families from Mississippi, Tennessee, Colorado, Arizona, & Nevada.

WE BELIEVE ANTIOCH COULD BE THE HOME, THE LANDMARK OF THIS MAJOR EVENT THAT COULD BECOME GLOBAL CREATED BY ALIZCIA GURULE’ IN MEMORY OF JONATHON D’WAYNE PARKER.

Please see above just one flyer. We have to create three to fit all of the request. We have over 70 families requesting that ANTIOCH march for their loved ones.

Thank you.

Alizcia Gurule’

Johnny’s Angels LLC (CEO)

BA- Psychology

MA-Education 1st Year



