Prospects High in Antioch graduates 86 out of 100 total Tuesday night

“Surround yourself with positive people.” – Alexis Powell’s advice to her classmates.

By Jesus Cano

Prospects High School principal Carol Lowart reminded the graduating class of 2021 about the obstacles they faced during the last year of their academic career. (See video of ceremony)

From getting sent home due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020 and beginning virtual learning in September of 2020.

But then, on June 15, 2021 – the same day California’s economy reopened – the Prospects class of 2021 were able to celebrate their graduation in front of family and friends at Antioch High School’s Eels Stadium.

“Students were excited to be able to get out and be with their teachers who they’ve been just seeing virtually through a computer screen the whole year,” Lowart said. “I think just, just an awesome experience. I mean I think it was just really satisfying.”

Lowart said that 86 students participated in Tuesday afternoon’s graduation ceremony but estimates that the overall number of Prospects graduates is just over 100 students.

Antioch Unified School District Board of Education president Ellie Householder – also a Prospects graduate – spoke to the class of 2021 about her journey from being evicted from her house in 2008 to graduating from the University of California, Berkeley with a full-ride scholarship.

“Honestly, I believe in my heart that I would not be standing on this stage if I did not graduate from Prospects,” she said. “I look at you all day and I see a field full of extremely capable and intelligent and resilient young people who can accomplish whatever it is that they put their mind to.”

Student Alexis Powell was given the chance to address her peers and reminded them that their future could change with the effort they put in.

“We might work at McDonald’s now, but we can become the CEO,” Powell said in her speech. “Whatever you choose, I encourage you to keep going and never give up. Surround yourself with positive people. We have gone through a lot in a year and a half. And if we can get through this, we can get related.”



