Pittsburg man from construction business family that helped build homes in Antioch passes at 62

Leonard (Lenny) Kolias Jr.

Feb 12, 1959 to June 2, 2021

Leonard (Lenny) Kolias Jr. of Pittsburg, CA passed away on June 2, 2021.

Lenny was born in Oakland, CA on February 12, 1959 and lived in the Bay Area his whole life. He graduated from the school of Hard Knocks and started working at age 13 in the family business, Kolias Grading and later for B & B Paving and Grading. He made house pads for thousands of the houses from Antioch/ Pittsburg to Danville/San Ramon and Vallejo/Napa as well as many other areas in the Bay Area. He loved his work and took pride in being a Dirt Pusher/Heavy Machine operator for over 40 years.

He enjoyed spending time with his family the most! Some of his favorite times were at the family cabin on the Sacramento River catching catfish and running through the corn fields. He loved fast cars and big trucks. If you knew Lenny, you knew he had a presence, he was big, loud, giving and always happy.

Lenny is survived by his partner Debbie Melia, daughters Jamie Kolias and Krystle Melia, beloved grandchildren Jesslyn Marie, Jayla Ann, and Aidan Leonard, his sister, Cyndi Vipperman (Ken), brother, Don Kolias (Tracy) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Lenny is preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Carole Kolias, his brother Christopher Kolias, his grandmother Francis Gates and his nephew Bradley Reid.

Lenny was loved by many and will be missed ♥️.



Share this:



Leonard Kolias Jr.

