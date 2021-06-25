«
New K-8 virtual academy coming to Antioch

Named for Thomas Gaines, the city’s first Black resident

By Scott Bergerhouse, Director of Student Support, Antioch Unified School District

The Antioch Unified School District (AUSD) is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Thomas Gaines Virtual Academy. The Thomas Gaines Virtual Academy is an alternative school of choice open to all K-8 students who thrive in a virtual learning environment, and/or need a flexible learning option.  The Thomas Gaines Virtual Academy promotes student voice and choice, student goal setting and monitoring, critical thinking, community, and collaboration.

Thomas Gaines’ Virtual Instructional Program

  • Core content instruction (English Language Arts/English Language Development, Math, Science, Social Studies, Physical Education)
  • Standards mastery based learning
  • Project Based Learning (PBL)
  • Social Emotional Learning (SEL)
  • Digital Citizenship

Thomas Gaines’ Virtual Instructional Components

  • Live daily instruction
  • Learning and social emotional supports
  • Collaboration with peers
  • Individual and group assignments
  • Voluntary in-person activities

How to Enroll Students in the Thomas Gaines Virtual Academy

The academy is named for Gaines (1821-1896), Antioch’s first Black resident. (See related article)

Thomas Gaines K-8 Virtual Academy Logo


