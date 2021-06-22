By Susan Shiu, Public Information Officer, Contra Costa County

At their meeting on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed Urgency Ordinance No. 2021-20 that continues a temporary eviction moratorium for certain residential tenants and a moratorium on certain residential rent increases through September 30, 2021. The Urgency Ordinance also continues a temporary eviction moratorium for certain commercial tenants through September 30, 2021. Urgency Ordinance No. 2021-20 supersedes Ordinance No. 2021-11 and takes effect immediately.

“Our County is reopening and ready to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, yet my colleagues and I recognize that many residents and small businesses are still struggling to regain their stability,” said Supervisor Diane Burgis, Board Chair. “Extending eviction protections will help residents and small businesses get back on the road to recovery and a stronger, brighter future.”

Read the full document Ordinance No. 2021-20 (PDF). Find answers to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) regarding this ordinance on the County website soon.

For information and resources like the County’s Rent Relief Program that can help eligible renters and landlords impacted by COVID-19 with rent and utilities, visit the Contra Costa County website at www.contracosta.ca.gov. The Rent Relief Program application through the state’s website portal is now easier and available in many languages.

For health updates on COVID-19 and where you can get a free, protective vaccine, visit Contra Costa Health Services at cchealth.org/coronavirus. if you have questions about COVID 19, contact the multilingual Call Center at 1-844-729-8410, open Monday – Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm. For assistance after hours in multiple languages, call 211 or 800-833-2900 or text HOPE to 20121.



