Con Fire announces multiple illegal fireworks arrests ahead of Independence Day holiday

Undercover investigators seize thousands of dollars’ worth of dangerous fireworks in Pittsburg, San Pablo, Antioch and Concord

By Steve Hill, Public Information Officer, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) announced, Tuesday, its fire investigators, working undercover, have made multiple fireworks-related arrests in June resulting in large quantities of dangerous fireworks being removed from community streets.

In their continued efforts to take dangerous fireworks off our streets, Con Fire investigators have conducted the following fireworks enforcement actions in recent days:

June 11, 2021 – Multiple Locations, Pittsburg

Con Fire investigators conducted an undercover buy of illegal fireworks in the City of Pittsburg, with the initial purchase leading to two additional residences in Pittsburg with several thousand dollars’ worth of fireworks confiscated at each residence. The names of those involved are being withheld pending ongoing investigation.

June 15, 2021 – Crestwood Drive, San Pablo

Fire investigators made a fireworks-related arrest in relation to a fireworks-caused fire on an apartment balcony in the 15000 block of Crestwood Drive, San Pablo. A 16-year-old resident of San Pablo was arrested for Fire to Inhabited Structures (PC § 452(b)) and Possession of Dangerous Fireworks (California Health and Safety Code § 12700). Additional fireworks of the type that caused the fire were located and recovered from the apartment. The juvenile’s name is not being released because of his age. He was released to his parents’ custody after the arrest. Con Fire continues to investigate this case and will refer it to the District Attorney and Con Fire’s Youth Firesetter Program.

June 17, 2021 – G Street at West 10th Street, Antioch

Based on an undercover buy of illegal fireworks by Con Fire investigators, Kevin Thomas, 25, a resident of Pittsburg, was arrested on charges of Unlawful Advertising of Any Business or Venture Involving Fireworks (California Health and Safety Code § 12670), Unlawful Sale, Transfer, Giving, Delivery or Other Conveyance of Title of Any Dangerous Fireworks (California Health and Safety Code § 12676), and Unlawful Possession of Dangerous Fireworks Without Holding a Valid Permit (California Health and Safety Code § 12677). The fireworks intended to be sold were seized as evidence. Thomas was identified as an active parolee, recently released from the California Department of Corrections, as the result of a robbery conviction. The seller was issued a criminal citation.

June 21, 2021 — Port Chicago Highway at Bates Ave., Concord

Con Fire investigators researched and located a social media post advertising illegal fireworks for sale in Contra Costa County. Acting undercover, investigators contacted the seller and arranged a purchase. Meeting with the seller, investigators confirmed illegal fireworks were being sold and arrested Thomas Daeshawn, 22, a resident of Concord, seizing 90 pounds of fireworks as evidence. The seller was identified as being on probation in Alameda County as a result of a robbery conviction. The seller was issued a criminal citation and Con Fire investigators are following up with Alameda County for a possible probation violation. Daeshawn was cited for Unlawful Sale, Transfer, Giving, Delivery or Other Conveyance of Title of Any Dangerous Fireworks (California Health and Safety Code § 12676), and Unlawful Possession of Dangerous Fireworks Without Holding a Valid Permit (California Health and Safety Code § 12677).

Con Fire investigators continue to work to remove dangerous fireworks from our communities’ streets, along with putting those who traffic them, out of business. Residents can help them in this important public safety mission by reporting illegal fireworks sales to the Arson Tip Line at 1-866-50-ARSON.

Use of fireworks of any type is illegal in Contra Costa County and exceedingly dangerous during these drought conditions. Con Fire urges anyone observing fireworks being used to report this to their local law enforcement non-emergency line and to report all fires immediately to 911.

Con Fire’s Fire Investigation Unit asks residents to help them fight the crime of arson across the county by calling the Arson Tip Line at 1-866-50-ARSON. They caution residents not to hesitate on information that seems too little or unimportant to matter, adding some of the most valuable tips come from residents who were not aware what they saw was very important to the investigation of an incident.

At 1-866-50-ARSON, residents can leave a recorded message about fire-related criminal activity in English or Spanish. Tips can be anonymous, but all tips are treated confidentially. Fire investigators sometimes need additional information, so inclusion of name and phone number is encouraged.



