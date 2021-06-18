Armed robbery of Antioch grocery store ends in chase, arrest Friday afternoon

Sheriff’s Office, Oakley PD, CHP, Antioch K9 officer assist

By Antioch Police Department

Today, at about 11:23 A.M., APD Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call reporting an individual pointing a firearm at security for the Cielo Supermarket at W. 18th and A Streets after a shoplifting incident.

According to Corporal Colley, security officers followed 21-year-old Emil Williams to his car following petty theft of items from the store. “They told him to ‘put it back.’ The officers followed him to his car to get his license plate and the guy ended up brandishing a firearm.”

APD Day Shift rushed to the scene and found the suspects just left in a burgundy Mercedes. A witness obtained a partial license plate for the vehicle, and APD dispatchers (the best in the business) located a match.

A countywide radio broadcast was issued and an alert Contra Costa Sheriff’s Deputy located the vehicle on Highway 4 near Marsh Creek Road. Officer Amiri and Canine Purcy responded to assist, and a vehicle stop was made westbound on Highway 4 at Laurel in Oakley. The occupants were detained, and a loaded semi-automatic handgun was found in the vehicle.

“Williams is in custody,” Colley stated. “Antioch Police booked him and transported him to jail in Martinez.”

Officers obtained video from the scene that matched the vehicle and the individual who pointed the firearm. Both he and the driver were placed under arrest for armed robbery and given a one-way trip to the County Jail in Martinez so they could tell others to avoid committing crime in East County.

Officers also had Deer Valley Road south of Lone Tree Way blocked off in the southbound lanes during the pursuit.

APD would like to thank the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office, Oakley Police Department, and California Highway Patrol for their assistance with this incident. We know this jammed up traffic for a bit in the area, so we apologize for the delay, and appreciate your patience while we worked this incident. #antiochpdca #eastcountystrong

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



