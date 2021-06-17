Applications for City of Antioch paid summer youth internships accepted through June 28

In architecture and design

The City of Antioch is inviting young adults ages 18-24 to learn while you EARN this summer.

Join BUILD ANTIOCH, summer jobs program. BUILD ANTIOCH is a paid internship and unique, fun immersion in the world of architecture and design. Attend the program virtually for 15 hours a week for six weeks starting July 19 – August 27 from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

2021 Summer Program Eligibility

Resident of Antioch

Ages 18-24 at the start of the program

Able to commit to working 15 hours a week

The Internship Experience

Learn how to sketch, model, build and more!

Design process and presentations

Collaborate with peers

Meet with mentors, architects, and engineers

Learn how to create designs to meet real-world challenges

Design your own FUTURE!

The application will remain open until Monday, June 28 at 4:00 PM. For more information, please click on the link below:

Build Antioch – City of Antioch, California (antiochca.gov)



