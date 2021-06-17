«
Applications for City of Antioch paid summer youth internships accepted through June 28

In architecture and design

The City of Antioch is inviting young adults ages 18-24 to learn while you EARN this summer.

Join BUILD ANTIOCH, summer jobs program. BUILD ANTIOCH is a paid internship and unique, fun immersion in the world of architecture and design. Attend the program virtually for 15 hours a week for six weeks starting July 19 – August 27 from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

2021 Summer Program Eligibility

  • Resident of Antioch
  • Ages 18-24 at the start of the program
  • Able to commit to working 15 hours a week

The Internship Experience

  • Learn how to sketch, model, build and more!
  • Design process and presentations
  • Collaborate with peers
  • Meet with mentors, architects, and engineers
  • Learn how to create designs to meet real-world challenges

Design your own FUTURE!

The application will remain open until Monday, June 28 at 4:00 PM. For more information, please click on the link below:

Build Antioch – City of Antioch, California (antiochca.gov)

