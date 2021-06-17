Applications for City of Antioch paid summer youth internships accepted through June 28
In architecture and design
The City of Antioch is inviting young adults ages 18-24 to learn while you EARN this summer.
Join BUILD ANTIOCH, summer jobs program. BUILD ANTIOCH is a paid internship and unique, fun immersion in the world of architecture and design. Attend the program virtually for 15 hours a week for six weeks starting July 19 – August 27 from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
2021 Summer Program Eligibility
- Resident of Antioch
- Ages 18-24 at the start of the program
- Able to commit to working 15 hours a week
The Internship Experience
- Learn how to sketch, model, build and more!
- Design process and presentations
- Collaborate with peers
- Meet with mentors, architects, and engineers
- Learn how to create designs to meet real-world challenges
Design your own FUTURE!
The application will remain open until Monday, June 28 at 4:00 PM. For more information, please click on the link below:
Build Antioch – City of Antioch, California (antiochca.gov)
the attachments to this post:
Build Antioch Design Internship graphic