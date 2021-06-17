Antioch’s Live Oak High graduates 92 in their Class of 2021

By Allen Payton

Antioch’s Live Oak High School graduated 92 of their students during ceremonies Wednesday night, June 16, 2021, held in Eells Stadium at Antioch High. The school is one of the Antioch district’s continuation high schools.

“Class of 2021, congratulations,” said Principal Tim Cooper. “You’ve all earned your participation in the graduation ceremonies, tonight. You should be proud of your accomplishments because it was a lot of hard work. Tonight, begins your journey as an adult. Show your family they you’re ready.”

In attendance were Antioch School Board President Ellie Householder, and Trustees Mary Rocha and Gary Hack, and Associate Superintendent Christine Ibarra.

“I’m here to show you all, you should hold your heads high when you say, ‘I graduated from Live Oak,’” said Householder to the graduating class. “I congratulate you all on this tremendous accomplishment.”

Graduate Estefani Saavedra was the student speaker saying, “above everything else I want to give credit to my teachers. To everyone working behind closed doors without recognition I want to say ‘thank you.’”

“2021 graduates I understand how different this school year was for us. We can at least be grateful we got to do school in bed,” she joked. “We all have our own reasons for coming here. This school seems like a different opportunity and new chance. You should all feel proud. In your years ahead may you lead by example. Class of 2021, we did it.”

The Mayor’s award and Knights of Columbus award and scholarship were presented by teacher Steven Wells.

“The staff of Live Oak selected this student on behalf of the Missiah Collins to help her in studying cosmetology and business management,” he said.

Ibarra accepted the Class of 2021 followed by the presentation of diplomas to the graduates, followed by the turning of the tassels on their mortarboard caps.



Live Oak High Class of 2021





Live Oak High Principal Tim Cooper speaks to the graduates





Estefani Saavedra speaks & Kelly Rangel’s cap

