Antioch teen shot, San Pablo man stabbed during botched home invasion robbery early Sunday morning

Richmond man, another San Pablo man also arrested

By Sergeant Matthew Koch #3018, Antioch Police Special Operations Unit Investigations Bureau

On June 13, 2021, at approximately 4:04 AM, Antioch police officers responded to the 100 block of Hillside Road for a male that was shot.

When officers arrived, they located a 19-year-old male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside the home. Officers immediately began to administer first aid and called for AMR paramedics. The 19-year-old male victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries and is in stable condition. A 57-year-old male and 54-year-old female were in the home at the time and listed as victims.

Evidence at the scene indicated several suspects forced their way into the house, were confronted by the victim and other family members, and one of the suspects shot the 19-year-old victim. None of the other family members were injured by gunfire. After what appeared to be a botched, home invasion-style robbery, the suspects fled from the area.

While officers were investigating the shooting, a 23-year-old male (from San Pablo) was dropped off at a local hospital with multiple stab wounds. Officers arrived at the hospital and contacted the injured subject, and an additional 20-year-old male (from Richmond) at the emergency room. It was determined both males were suspects from the home invasion robbery. The 23-year-old male was treated for stab wounds and is expected to survive.

Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, consisting of Crime Scene Investigators and detectives with Violent Crimes and Special Operations Units, responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify a third suspect, a 22-year-old male (from San Pablo). The third suspect was located and arrested in the City of Richmond. The investigation is still active, and evidence is being collected and evaluated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, or Detective Bledsoe at (925) 779-6884. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: