Antioch teen arrested Sunday for shooting at family members Saturday night

Assault with a Deadly Weapon – Firearm

Arrested: Gideon Alemayehu, 18 Years Old

On Saturday, June 26, 2021, at approximately 10:55 pm, the Antioch Police Department responded to a residence in the 5000 block of Sunview Way for the report of a shooting. It was reported that 18-year-old Gideon Alemayehu brandished a handgun at family members and then fired several gunshots as the family members were fleeing the residence.

APD Officers arrived on scene and contacted the victims at a neighboring home. Through the victims’ statements and physical evidence located at the scene, officers confirmed that Alemayehu had in fact possessed a handgun and fired it numerous times. None of the victims were physically injured. Alemayehu may have fled the residence prior to police arrival and was not arrested.

On Sunday, June 27, 2021, at approximately 11:30 am, the Antioch Police Department received information that Alemayehu had returned to his residence. APD Patrol Officers responded back to the 5000 block of Sunview Way, accompanied by the APD SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Teams. Shortly after the APD SWAT Team arrived on scene, Alemayehu exited his residence and surrendered peacefully. The firearm believed to be used in this incident was recovered inside the residence.

Alemayehu will be booked at Contra Costa County Jail for a variety of charges to include Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Threats.

