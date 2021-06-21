Antioch Police welcome two more officers to the force

Brings total sworn to 116

By Antioch Police Department

Please join us in welcoming the newest police officers to the Antioch Police Department family! It brings the total number of sworn officers on the force to 116, according to Chief T Brooks.

Officer Kristian Palma

Officer Kristian Palma was born in San Francisco and raised in Martinez. He graduated from Alhambra High School and pursued his dream of becoming a police officer. Kris started a civilian with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office prior to attending the Law Enforcement Training Center in Pittsburg. His passion for policing came from his father, who served 39 years with the San Francisco Police Department. Kris also has a brother who serves as a police Sergeant in the neighboring community of Pittsburg.

Kris comes to us after serving 15 years with the Richmond Police Department. While with Richmond PD, Kris excelled in several assignments to include, Field Training Officer, SWAT team member, Firearms and tactics instructor, K-9 handler and most recently a Robbery Unit detective. Kris engaged with the community by teaching several blocks of instruction for the department’s Citizens’ Academy, speaking to at risk youth and participated in numerous K-9 demonstrations.

Kris is married to his amazing wife Lurdes, who when not at home with their three boys, spends her time in the emergency room helping those in need as a registered nurse.

Fun Fact: In 2016 Kris was voted officer of the year by his peers for outstanding leadership and community service. During the same year,he received a Life Saving Medal for rendering lifesaving aide to a kindergarten teacher who was the unintended victim of a nearby shooting.

Officer Ashley Lundin

Officer Ashley Lundin was born in San Jose and raised in Pleasanton. While in High School, she played softball and graduated from Foothill High. She went on to earn an Associate degree from Las Positas College. Ashley worked at a veterinary hospital until she was 23. Ashley then decided to follow her father’s footsteps and pursue her dream of becoming a police officer. Ashley was hired by East Bay Regional Parks Police in 2014 and worked as a patrol officer with assignments as a Field Training Officer and K9 Handler.

Ashley enjoys hiking, traveling, working out, eating food, and spending time with her family, friends, and retired Police K9, Maverick.

Fun fact: Ashley is a huge animal lover and grew up with many types of pets including dogs, cats, reptiles, birds, and rodents.



New APD Officers Lundin & Palma with Chief Brooks

