Antioch opens cooling centers for heat wave Wednesday through Friday

With the anticipated heatwave 🥵☀️ the City of Antioch, CA Government will be opening cooling centers 😎🧊starting today, Wednesday through Friday from 12:00-6:00 pm.

The cooling centers will be at the Antioch Senior Center at 415 W. 2nd Street and Antioch Community Center at 4703 Lone Tree Way.

Remember to stay hydrated, check on relatives and neighbors, and never leave pets or children unattended in a vehicle.



Antioch Cooling Centers

