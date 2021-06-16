«
»

Antioch opens cooling centers for heat wave Wednesday through Friday

With the anticipated heatwave 🥵☀️ the City of Antioch, CA Government will be opening cooling centers 😎🧊starting today, Wednesday through Friday from 12:00-6:00 pm.

The cooling centers will be at the Antioch Senior Center at 415 W. 2nd Street and Antioch Community Center at 4703 Lone Tree Way.

Remember to stay hydrated, check on relatives and neighbors, and never leave pets or children unattended in a vehicle.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Antioch Cooling Centers


This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 16th, 2021 at 12:43 pm and is filed under News, Community, Seniors. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply