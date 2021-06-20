Antioch Mayor proposes naming water fountain in median Black Lives Matter Freedom Fountain

Also wants to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday for city employees

By Allen Payton

Following his speeches at the Juneteenth celebrations in Antioch on Saturday, Mayor Lamar Thorpe announced on his official Facebook page that he is proposing naming the water fountain and median in the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Deer Valley Road, “Black Lives Matter Freedom Plaza”.

“Mayor Thorpe had the honor of speaking at not just one BUT two Juneteenth events today in Antioch!

During his remarks, Mayor Thorpe noted that the reason these events were taking place today was because of the Black Lives Matter Movement. Last year’s global awakening took folks to the streets, took folks to their civic centers, took folks to the ballot box, and more to demand racial justice.

As part of this historic celebration and as a result of the federal government’s action to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, Mayor Thorpe will be advancing measures that (1) observe Juneteenth as a holiday for city employees and (2) designates the water fountain and median at the intersection of Hillcrest Ave and Deer Valley Rd (in Southeast Antioch) as Black Lives Matter Freedom Plaza.

More details to come!”

UPDATE: However, as of Monday morning, June 21, the mayor changed his Facebook post to read “Fountain” instead of “Plaza.

Antioch School Board Vice President Dr. Clyde Lewis, who also spoke at the Antioch Juneteenth celebration, offered a comment in support, writing, “Wonderful hearing you speak. Looking forward to the great things ahead for our wonderful city!”

The naming requires a vote of the city council.



