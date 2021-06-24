Antioch man in crisis who threatened to “shoot it out with police” safely detained

Successful Crisis Intervention

By Antioch Police Department

APD Day Shift officers are clearing the scene of a crisis call where the individual made threats to “shoot it out with police.” Officers were familiar with him from a prior call last week after he brandished a replica handgun in an attempt to force officers to shoot him. Today, Thursday, June 24, 2021, officers used the benefit of time, distance, planning and resources to safely detain the individual and bring this incident to a safe resolution.

We also brought-in crisis counselors from Contra Costa Health Services to work on a more long-term solution. We appreciate the assistance and patience of the public in the area of Deer Valley Road, Prewett Ranch Drive, and Feather Way while we worked this incident.

If you or someone you know needs crisis assistance, please call 2-1-1 from any phone in Contra Costa County or 1-888-678-7277 (24 hours). You can also visit this link for more information on local services: https://cchealth.org/mentalhealth/



Man in crisis response 062421 APD





Man in crisis detained & knife seized 062421 APD





gun seized 062421 APD

