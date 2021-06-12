Antioch Kiwanis, Rotary clubs donate funds for Mno Grant Elementary tower gardens in science classes

Antioch Schools Education Foundation contribute, as well

By Allen Payton

Earlier this month, representatives of the Kiwanis Club of the Delta Antioch and Delta-Antioch Rotary Clubs presented checks to Mno Grant Elementary School Principal Janeen Zuniga and teacher Frank Zrinski for the purchase of tower gardens. They are being used to teach students about science growing plants aeroponically.

The Kiwanians provided a check for $1,000 and Rotarians provided a check for $1,500. In addition, $1,000 was donated by the Antioch Schools Education Foundation.

“I want to thank you for your awesome communication and support,” said Zrinski during the presentation.

Zuniga thanked “Kiwanis, Rotary and the support from our school board and coordinator.”

“This is just fabulous having their support,” she said.

“The way is through science and agriculture is going to lead the way and take us to Mars!” said an enthusiastic Zrinski, who teaches math and science. “These tower gardens are going to be used in so many ways. Even in kindergarten. They’re going to work with the English and History teachers for cross curriculum.”

“This is the indoor version, and the outdoor version has lights,” he pointed out.

The tower gardens are being purchased through Gwen O’Neill, which is one of the products she offers as a Juice Plus representative in Antioch.

“We met on Facebook,” O’Neill said referring to Zrinski. “This has been my dream for five years.”

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time,” club president Dr. Clyde Lewis, who is also vice president of the Antioch School Board. “By providing support for community events that directly benefit the kiddos of our city, Kiwanis Club of the Delta, Antioch continues to strive toward improving not only our city, but the world…one child at a time.”

“As club president, it is my duty to ensure that our club builds on the traditions of those leaders who came before,” he continued. “This is one of the reasons that it was a no-brainer for our club to award Mno Grant $1,000 to support for their tower garden project. When our club is in the community volunteering, this is our why.”



Share this:



Rotary check to Mno Grant





Kiwanis check & Frank Zrinski with tower

