Teen girl shot, killed in Antioch Friday night

By Lieutenant John Fortner, Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau

On Friday, May 7, 2021, at approximately 6:02 PM, Antioch police officers responded to the 3300 block of Sunset Lane for a female that was shot.

Numerous officers responded to the scene. When officers arrived, they located a female victim face down in a residential front yard suffering from one gunshot wound to the chest. Evidence at the scene indicated the shooting occurred outdoors. Officers immediately began administering first aid and called for emergency fire department and AMR paramedics.

Unfortunately, the female victim succumbed to her injuries and she was pronounced deceased at the scene. The suspect(s) fled the scene and have not been contacted. Currently, there are no suspect leads.

Antioch Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigators and detectives with the Violent Crimes and Special Operations Units responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Currently, detectives are contacting witnesses and working to identify any suspects or persons-of-interest. The investigation is still active, and evidence is being collected and evaluated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, or Detective Thomas Smith at (925) 779-6876. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: