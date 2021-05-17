Teen arrested for knifepoint bike robbery in Antioch Sunday

By Antioch Police Department

It was a relatively quiet Sunday for APD Dayshift officers, until 2:21 pm. APD 9-1-1 received an emergency call reporting a bike robbery in the 4600-block of Lone Tree Way. The suspects were reportedly armed with knives.

Officers Amiri (with Canine Purcy) Carpenter, Hill, Morris and Corporal Vanderpool swarmed the area and began looking for the suspects. Within nine minutes of the original 9-1-1 call, Officer Hill located one of the involved suspects with the victim’s bike at Lone Tree Way and Indian Hill Drive. He was detained without incident and found to be in possession of a kitchen knife. The 15-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for robbery and the victim was pretty darn happy to have his bike back.

This is yet another example of APD 9-1-1 dispatchers (the best in the business) and officers working together to quickly respond to your calls for help.



