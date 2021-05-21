Take the Antioch Summer Bike Challenge

Enter to win an iPad in the Grand Prize Drawing

By Marie Arce, Chair, Antioch Parks & Recreation Commission

Looking for free summertime recreation and fun for the whole family? Check out 511 Contra Costa’s Summer Bike Challenge. From June through August, riders of all ages can explore their hometowns on two wheels. Simply bike to each destination and cross off the squares as you go. Pick up free prizes on select dates, take weekly bonus challenges, and enter the iPad Grand Prize Drawing.

The Summer Bike Challenge is free.

How to Play:

Register& play for free! You’ll be entered in the iPad Grand Prize drawing. Select your city below and download your gameboard. Bike to as many squares as you can June-August. Can’t bike to certain Squares? Substitute any square with a bike-able destination of your choice. Collect prizes at in-person events, find details on your gamecard. Complete Weekly Bike Ride Challenges, sent to your inbox, for chances to win extra prizes every week.

Ready to roll? Visit 511cc.org/go to get started.



