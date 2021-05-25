Suspect in shooting death of 12-year-old girl in Antioch arrested in Oakland Tuesday

Was hiding inside house; U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force had him surrounded

By Sergeant James Stenger / Lieutenant John Fortner, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

The Antioch Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit has been continuously working on the case of the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl in Antioch, following up on leads, interviewing witnesses, and processing evidence, since the evening of May 12th. The unimaginable violence of this crime, that took away such a young member of the community, pressed into service all the resources the department could bring into play. As the investigation quickly led to the identification of the suspect, Oakland resident Michael Dwyane Fritz, detectives reached out to the Oakland Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance.

On May 25th, Antioch’s Investigations Bureau, in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, developed information that led to the peaceful arrest of Fritz. It was learned Fritz was hiding at a house in Oakland, on the 2300 block of 85th Avenue, which is a dense residential neighborhood near several schools. At about 3:00 pm, Deputy U.S. Marshals surrounded the residence and contacted the occupants. Fritz exited the house peacefully and surrendered to the Deputies. Afterwards, Fritz was turned over to Antioch detectives from the Violent Crimes and Special Operations Units assisting at the scene.

The Antioch PD values the partnerships we have developed with these allied agencies, and we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the U.S. Marshals Service and the Oakland PD, for their support and assistance in bringing this case to a successful conclusion. The Antioch PD would also like to thank the communities for their assistance with this case. The case will be presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office later this week.

There are no outstanding suspects in this case and the Antioch Police Department believes this was an isolated incident.

Statement from U.S. Marshals Service

United States Marshal, Don O’Keefe, of the Northern District of California would like all Bay Area residents to know that the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force will continue to work diligently to ensure that violent fugitives in the Bay Area are brought to justice.

The U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force is comprised of federal, state, and local law enforcement officers who combine resources and work daily to apprehend violent fugitives from justice, such as Michael Fritz, through networking with task forces across the country.



