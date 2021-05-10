Serious injuries from crash of ATV driver without helmet and car in Antioch Monday night

APD also receives eight complaints of ATV’s and dirt bikes driving recklessly Monday

By Antioch Police Department

Many of you may have seen slow traffic tonight, (Monday night, May 10, 2021) or weren’t able to go down Buchanan Road from Contra Loma Blvd. for a time. The reason for this, was a driver without a helmet on an ATV collided with another motorist as they attempted to turn onto Buchanan Road from a side street. As you can see from the damage in the pictures, the collision caused substantial damage and the ATV driver was thrown from his vehicle and was unresponsive when the first officers on scene arrived. While he did suffer substantial injuries, we are happy to learn that he is expected to survive this incident.

Tonight alone, between 3pm-6pm, dispatch received eight separate complaints of ATV’s and dirt bikes alike driving recklessly all over the city prior to this collision In many of these instances, the riders aren’t wearing helmets and flee at high rates of speed if they see officers attempting to stop them. This not only puts other motorists at risk of being injured in a collision, but as illustrated in this post, also puts the riders themselves at risk of significant injury.

Incidents like these are sobering reminders that everyone needs to drive with due caution and that all off-road vehicles are illegal on city streets. The Antioch Police Department takes public safety seriously and will continue to enforce all traffic laws in order to keep us all as safe as possible.



